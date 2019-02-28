10 fantastic things to do in Eastbourne this week - from Friday March 1

1. Music. A fundraising jazz concert for St Wilfrid’s Hospice will be held at St John’s Church in Meads on Saturday March 2. This will be played by the CEBS Quartet, four musicians joining forces for the first time who are Arnie Somogyi, Ben Castle, Mark Edwards, and Darren Beckett. The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets £10 from 01323 738671(or £11 online) or stjm.org.uk/jazz-evening.

2. Dance. Gaelforce Dance at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday March 1 from 7.30pm. Gaelforce Dance, the celebration of Irish dance, music and song, has dazzled millions worldwide since its inception in 1999. Produced by Michael Durkan and choreographed by Richard Griffin, Gaelforce Dance is a highly acclaimed show that expertly weaves intricate choreography, thundering rhythms, enchanting melodies and a compelling storyline into a stirring tale of love, passion and tragedy. Tickets £20-£22 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com

Mike Reinstein at The Lamb

3. Installation. Virgin Territory Film Installation by Vincent Dance Theatre is at Towner Art Gallery until Sunday March 10 before moving on to Turner Contemporary in Margate. A multi-screen dance film installation, it asks vital questions about responsibility as we witness children playing in an adult online world. Virgin Territory is critically acclaimed feminist choreographer Charlotte Vincent’s first installation piece. Shot on location and featuring four professional adult performers and four children, Virgin Territory leads the viewer through a series of lyrical, disarming and often disturbing exchanges across five screens mounted on school benches.

4. Theatre. Dirty Footprints Theatre presents an evening of story-telling at St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston on Saturday March 2 at 7.30pm. When Captain Silver Crow’s ship, the Mary Ellen, is conjured up to a mysterious island, there is only one way for the crew to regain freedom: storytelling. Tickets cost £5 and all proceeds are in aid of the Restoration Appeal.

5. Tribute. The Bohemians will perform the great Queen anthems at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday March 3 from 7.30pm. Tickets £18.

6. Theatre. Peril At Sea (photo above) is at Leaf Hall, Seaside, with all the storm-lashed drama, poetry and storytelling anyone could ask for, on Tuesday March 5 from 7pm. Tickets £10 from www.onlineticketseller.com or from DC1 Café & Gallery

Photo by Philip Tull of Trial By Laughter SUS-190227-095209001

7. Comedy. The next shot of Comedy Cocktail comes to Eastbourne Cocktail Club on Tuesday March 5 from 7pm. The event continues featuring great acts from around the country in a night of laughter and fun. This month’s headliner is the amazing Paul McCaffrey of BBC3’s comedy show Impractical Jokers, Russell Howard’s Good News, and That Sunday Show, currently on tour with I Thought I’d Have Grown Out Of This By Now. Tickets £7 from wegottickets.com. Doors open 7pm, show starts 7.45pm.

8. Theatre. Trial By Laughter runs at the Devonshire Park Theatre from Tuesday March 5 until Saturday March 9 - see page 54. Tickets from £21-£28.50 from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

9. Music. The Lamb Folk Club presents a doubleheader on Wednesday March 6 with Ado Matheson and Mike Reinstein (photo above), two acclaimed but very different guitarists and songwriters. Ado was brought up on the Isle of Lewis in the Western Isles of Scotland. His father was a Gaelic singer and songwriter, performing throughout Scotland, and his grandfather was crowned the Celtic Bard in recognition of his writing in the 1950s. His CD Out On The Islands is a collection of Ado’s own material, which he recorded mostly with son Hans on percussion and backing vocals. By contrast, Mike’s songs take witty and wonderful snapshots of the world’s follies and absurdities. He is a fine finger-picking guitarist and has a rich way with words. His 2018 album, Acts Of Love, won glowing reviews with song topics ranging from the heroic work of family carers to a conversation between Peggy Lee and Billie Holiday. Doors open at 7.30pm. Admission £7 with students and under 16s at half price, more info from 01323 728268.

10. Poetry. Luke Wright is Down The Pub - Upstairs At The Lamb Inn on Thursday March 7 from 7pm. Flamboyant, political and funny, Luke creates inventive poems with heart. Part Essex wide boy, part dandy fop, he writes from the sidelines about small town tragedies and national farce, then performs his work with snarl and spit. Luke is John Cooper-Clark’s regular support act, performing at venues such as The London Palladium. Tickets from onlineticketseller.com or from DC1 Café & Gallery.

Paul McCaffrey comedian