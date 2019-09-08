Motown concert pays tribute to a cultural phenomenon

Now in its 18th successive year, The Greatest Hits of Motown – How Sweet It Is returns to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre this month.

The stunning 100 percent live production combines first-class music with the slickest choreography and an amazing band to deliver an outstanding Motown experience on Thursday, September 26.

A spokesperson said: “This show features songs from legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.

“It comes to Eastbourne as part of a nation-wide tour in the 60th anniversary year of the birth of Motown. In its 60-year history, Motown has never lost its popularity or appeal.

“How Sweet It Is celebrates this musical heritage with a live band and five male singers for an evening of pure musical delight.

“Motown Records is an American record label that was originally founded by Berry Gordy Jr. as Tamla Records in January 1959 in Detroit and went onto become a cultural phenomenon.

“Encompassing some of the most significant hit songs of the 20th century and introducing a selection of huge talents to the world who went onto become huge global superstars.

“But Motown is more than a record label and a sound; it’s a cultural revolution of the time which helped the crossover of racial divides through the power of music. Fusing soul and pop Motown music went onto dominate the airwaves all around the world and remains as popular today. BBC Radio 2 recently devoted a whole day to the top 100 Motown records, with Stevie Wonder’s Superstition taking the coveted top spot.

“This production is presented with style, class and an obvious appreciation of such influential music.

“It’s the ultimate celebration of the sweet sound of Motown!”

The concert starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 26.

Tickets cost £26 and £28. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk. The website now gives the option to print tickets at home and choose your seat based on the views that it offers.

