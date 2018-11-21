Monster fun with spooks on holiday at Hailsham

Hotel Transylvania 3 - A Monster Vacation is the Kids 4 A Quid offering at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday November 24 from 11am.

Join everyone’s favorite monster family as they embark on vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer break. It’s smooth sailing as the monsters indulge in all shipboard fun, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret. Voiced by Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez.

