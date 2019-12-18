Michael McIntyre, Spirit of the Dance and more: Eastbourne Theatres get ready for 2020

Eastbourne Theatres have announced a busy start to 2020 with a series of fantastic shows at the Congress and Devonshire Park in January.

First, this winter’s spectacular family pantomime runs until January 12 (turn to page 50), and then the London Philharmonic Orchestra offers an afternoon of beautiful music on January 19 (3pm).

A Sea Change at the Congress theatre features: Mendelssohn Overture, The Hebrides; Haydn Cello Concerto in C; Brahms Symphony No. 4; Thomas Blunt, conductor; and Laura van der Heijden, cello.

A spokesperson said: “It’s sunshine, storms, and sea-spray as the young Mendelssohn sets sail on an adventure, brilliant young cellist Laura van der Heijden brings out all the sparkle of Haydn’s Concerto, and Brahms pours his heart and soul into his final symphony.”

Comedy fans can enjoy two evenings with Michael McIntyre who presents his Big World Tour warm-up shows at the Congress on January 21 and 28 (8pm, £27).

The evenings are suitable for ages 14+ as the show is likely to contain swearing and some adult content.

The international smash hit Spirit of The Dance is at the Congress on Sunday, January 26 (7.30pm).

This production aims to take audiences around the world of dance with Scottish, Flamenco, Latin, Salsa, Street Dance, Hip Hop and American Tap.

A spokesperson said: “Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, Spirit of the Dance is a breathtaking production featuring a spectacular blend of traditional culture that has thrilled audiences all over the world.”

Tickets cost £20-£27 (£17 for under 16s). Call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

