Marvel at the night sky at Observatory Science Centre in Herstmonceux

Look into the night sky and discover stars, planets and the moon through some of the country’s largest telescopes at Herstmonceux.

Take advantage of the Observatory Science Centre open evening on Saturdays from 6.30pm and you can see just what it is to use these amazing instruments. Viewing is subject to weather conditions. If you are specifically coming just to look through the telescopes then please check the local weather first. The venue will remain open for the evening and has a cloudy night contingency talk. Call 01323 832731 or visit www.the-observatory.org for more information.

