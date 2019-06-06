Magical four-part harmonies from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

The unforgettable sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are celebrated in the tribute concert Bye Bye Baby, which comes to raise the roof of the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, on Thursday June 13 (7.30pm).

The American band, which first hit the charts nearly 60 years ago, were titans of their age and have gone on to capture the attention of a new generation of fans following the huge success of the Broadway and West End musical Jersey Boys and the following 2014 film adaptation.

Bye Bye Baby. Picture by Laura Bannister

A spokesperson said: “This show features goose-bump inducing four-part harmonies and powerful falsetto complete with energetic and stylish choreography – all backed by a live band.

“With an incredible 31 of the bands greatest hits including ‘Sherry’, ‘December ’63 (Oh What A Night)’, ‘Grease’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, ‘Beggin’, ‘Working My Way Back To You’ and ‘Walk Like a Man’ to name but a handful, this show will remind audiences of the genius of Frankie Valli and, of course, the Four Seasons.

“From the opening bars, synchronised dance routines and authentic costumes, this acclaimed tribute group are committed to recreating the sounds and moves of the ’60s supergroup, who achieved several number one hits.

“Franki Valli and the Four Seasons are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time having sold an estimated 100 million records worldwide, the path to fame wasn’t easy and the band were originally known as the Four Lovers. It wasn’t until the 1962 release of ‘Sherry’ that the band became catapulted to fame, notwithstanding the previous eight years of struggle!”

Tickets are priced from £24.50 (concessions available). To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

