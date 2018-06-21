Love tennis? Devonshire Park awaits this weekend

This weekend will see Devonshire Park open its doors once again to tennis stars from all over the world.

The Nature Valley International Eastbourne WTA tournament, which has run in Eastbourne since 1975, showcases some of the finest female tennis talent as well as the men from the ATP tour as they prepare for Wimbledon. The venue has played host to some of the legends of the game, with previous champions including Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Virginia Wade, Caroline Wozniacki, Ekaterina Makarova, Kim Clijsters and Lindsey Davenport.

Enjoy the garden party atmosphere with Pimms, strawberries, champagne and picnics, or watch the stars warm up on the practice courts at close quarters.

The event starts on Friday June 22 with women’s single qualifying, and on Saturday June 23 there will be men and women’s single qualifying. Ticket Hotline: 0844 581 3015. Photo by Patrick Lundin for Getty Images.