Lively new arts venue launches in Eastbourne - and there’s cake

As well as exhibitions of artwork (currently local artist Vicki Disney), the venue offers coffee, homemade cakes including vegan options, and is looking to host live performers in the future. Pictures by Jon Rigby
A new small arts venue has opened up in Eastbourne, offering visitors a wealth of culture and cake. Gnt gallery, in Cornfield Road, officially opened its doors in April.
