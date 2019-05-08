gnt gallery opens in Eastbourne - Olli views Vicki Disney's exhibition (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121918008

Lively new arts venue launches in Eastbourne - and there’s cake

A new small arts venue has opened up in Eastbourne, offering visitors a wealth of culture and cake. Gnt gallery, in Cornfield Road, officially opened its doors in April.

As well as exhibitions of artwork (currently local artist Vicki Disney), the venue offers coffee, homemade cakes including vegan options, and is looking to host live performers in the future. Pictures by Jon Rigby

gnt gallery opens in Eastbourne - (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121940008
gnt gallery opens in Eastbourne - Stephen Lloyd with gallery owner Jazz Bhopal (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121951008
gnt gallery opens in Eastbourne - Stephen Lloyd and local artist Vicki Disney with gallery owner Jazz Bhopal (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121834008
gnt gallery opens in Eastbourne -local artist Vicki Disney with gallery owner Jazz Bhopal (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121856008
