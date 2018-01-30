Lionel Richie to perform at Sussex cricket ground

Superstar Lionel Richie will visit Hove this summer on his tour of the UK.

He’s set to play at The 1st Central County Ground, home of Sussex Cricket, on Saturday, June 23.

The date is part of a summer tour which will see Lionel visiting iconic venues across the country.

Performing hits from his extensive and much loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day, Richie’s shows are famous for their party atmosphere.

Fans will be able to enjoy timeless hits and sing along to classics such as ‘Lady’, ‘Truly, ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’, ‘Say You Say Me’, ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’.

Lionel said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long-awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Rob Andrew, Sussex Cricket’s chief executive, said: “We can’t wait to host Lionel and his fans for what will unquestionably be one of the highlights of the summer. The fact that a global superstar like Lionel has chosen us for his first ever visit to Sussex demonstrates how highly regarded The 1st Central County Ground is as a concert venue.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 2) from 10am.

Tickets are available to purchase from: ticketmaster.com/AXS.com/gigantic.com/alttickets.com