Last chance to see Jack and the Beanstalk in Eastbourne

The Devonshire Park Theatre’s dazzling pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, comes to an end this Sunday.

But staff at the venue say it’s not too late to join the party as there will be performances on Wednesday, January 8 (2pm and 7pm); Thursday, January 9 (2pm and 7pm); Friday, January 10 (5pm); Saturday, January 11 (2pm and 7pm); and on Sunday, January 12 (2pm and 6pm).

Tickets cost £14.50-£23.50 (concessions available). Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

An Eastbourne Theatres spokesperson said: “Tens of thousands of children, and adults alike, have been wowed by the Giant Blunderbore with comedy favourites Martyn Knight (Dame Trott) and Tucker (Simple Simon) causing all kinds of chaos – let’s say just don’t be late coming back to your seat after the interval!

“Clarabelle the Cow has been a favourite with the children who have seen the show so far and Katherine Glover (Jack) has been showcasing some remarkable beanstalk climbing skills along with a stunning voice, with Robert Ashe (King Custard of Stoney-Broke), Victoria Farley (Princess Jill) and Nathalie Hope (Fairy Fuchsia) completing the cast.

“The show is packed with comedy, live music and song, stunning costumes and impressive dancing; it’s the perfect antidote to a cold grey day and the ideal way to blast the January blues into the stratosphere.

“Whether young or old once the curtain goes up on an Devonshire Park panto age is irrelevant and even the most grown-up in your group will have a nostalgic pang for the pure joy of seeing a pantomime cow dance, a beanstalk magically grow, a twinge of trepidation at seeing a walking, talking and singing giant – and a huge wave of relief to see the Dame pick on someone else!”

