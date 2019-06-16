Laconic humour and poetry in a tribute to Leonard Cohen

There’s a rare chance to see an acclaimed tribute to Leonard Cohen ahead of Edinburgh, as My Leonard Cohen comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, on Friday, June 21 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “This show was the toast of the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016 and 2017 and it returns for an impressive 25 dates at the Assembly Rooms this year.

“It has previously sold out at The Sydney Opera House and Adelaide Fringe and received rave reviews from critics and fans alike with some even suggesting that Cohen himself would have paid to see this!

“Stewart D’Arrietta and his six piece band of world class musicians perform stirring, uplifting interpretations of Leonard Cohen’s powerful work, framed by a personal narrative and poetry.

“The stories give an insight into Cohen’s life and the motivations behind the songwriting, with a good dose of D’Arrietta’s trademark laconic humour.

“Soulful lyrics are laced with raw emotion and sheer seductiveness. D’Arrietta’s arrangements add an uplifting, joyful feel to the music. This is a celebration, not an impersonation.

“Stewart brings his own unique musical personality to the show. His arrangements, his signature gravelly voice and his passionate piano playing of Cohen and the works of other great songwriters such as John Lennon, Randy Newman and Tom Waits, have delighted audiences all over the world.

“A showcase of Leonard Cohen’s best, including the heartrending ‘Suzanne’, the iconic ‘Tower Of Song’, the desperately sensual ‘I’m Your Man’ and ‘1000 Kisses Deep’, the apocalyptic ‘Future’ and the mournful but mighty ‘Hallelujah’. Stewart D’Arrietta delivers them as you’ve never heard before.”

Tickets cost £24 from 01323 412000. The show is suitable for ages 12 and up.