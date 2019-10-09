Jim Davidson in Eastbourne: a controversial comic challenges the world we live in

Jim Davidson OBE is returning to his roots with a new touring show, The People Fight Back.

The controversial comic heads to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Wednesday, October 16 (7.30pm), and tickets cost £25.50.

Call 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesperson for the show said: “A polarizing character, Jim is one of the most recognisable comics in the UK, with a series of awards to his name, winner of 2014 Celebrity Big Brother and a prolific charity worker – having founded British Forces Foundation in 2000.

“In this new theatre show, which was written and developed by Jim, he challenges the world we live in where society is so preoccupied with trying to avoid offence it struggles to communicate, and where the authorities are so fanatical about political correctness, they open themselves up to ridicule. Enough is enough; Jim says political correctness has gone too far.

“Jim Davidson first came to prominence in 1976 when he won TV talent show New Faces. Since then he has hosted prime time family TV shows including The Generation Game and Big Break. He has topped the bill in many theatres in London’s West End and across the UK and as a film actor has starred alongside John Malkovich in Colour Me Kubrick.”

Jim’s work with British Service Personnel has included five visits to the Falkland Islands and many engagements across the world entertaining British troops. He was awarded an OBE for his services to charity in 2001 and has the coveted Show Business Personality of The Year Award from the Variety Club of Britain. Jim also founded Care After Combat with Simon Weston, which provides professional assistance for veterans and their families.

