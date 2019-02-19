Jack Whitehall brings stand-up show to Sussex

Comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has announced his UK and Ireland arena tour – with two shows in Brighton.

The 26-date tour, Jack Whitehall: Stood Up, comes to the Brighton Centre on Tuesday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 11.

Tickets go on sale from £20 this Friday (February 22).

It follows two sell-out arena tours in 2014 and 2017.

The comedian said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road. There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.”

For tickets, call the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 8471515, or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Full list of shows

November

16 Birmingham Arena

17 Birmingham Arena

19 Glasgow SSE Hydro

20 Glasgow SSE Hydro

21 Aberdeen TECA

23 London The O2

24 London The O2

25 London The O2

27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

29 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



December

1 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

4 Leeds First Direct Arena

5 Leeds First Direct Arena

6 Newcastle Utilita Arena

7 Newcastle Utilita Arena

10 Brighton Brighton Centre

11 Brighton Brighton Centre

12 Bournemouth BIC

13 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

14 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

17 Dublin 3 Arena

18 Dublin 3 Arena

19 Belfast SSE Arena

21 Manchester Manchester Arena

22 Manchester Manchester Arena