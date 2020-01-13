Jack Dee and fellow comedians bring some inspired nonsense to Eastbourne

The Congress Theatre is offering a night of pure comedy joy with I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue this winter.

The popular BBC Radio 4 show is at the Eastbourne venue on Sunday, February 2 (7.30pm) and offers a self-styled antidote to panel games.

Tickets cost £29. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

An Eastbourne Theatres spokesperson said: “It’s sure to be a sell-out show so early booking is strongly advised.

“This is definitely an event which is given an extra dimension watched live rather than listened to via the radio waves as Tim Brooke-Taylor OBE, Tony Hawks MBA, Miles Jupp, Richard Osman and host Jack Dee bring their lightening wit to this most iconic of British entertainment programmes. This production is the theatre tour and not a recording of the Radio 4 show.

“Colin Sell, of course, provides the musical accompaniment to this unmissable evening of inspired nonsense.

“Fans need no explanation about the glorious madness, but for the uninitiated a true comedy treat awaits; first introduced in 1972 as ‘the antidote to panel games’, it consists of two teams of two comedians ‘given silly things to do’ by a chairman, which sounds innocuous enough, but what separates this game show from most to make it iconic is the quality of the comedy, the sheer brilliance of a group of hilariously funny people bouncing off each other and doing what they do best – making others laugh.

“Popular rounds include One Song to the Tune of Another, the ludicrously complicated Mornington Crescent, and Sound Charades. Whether point score keeper Samantha or Sven will make an appearance is yet to be confirmed – so who will keep score at this non-scoring game show is unknown at this stage.”

