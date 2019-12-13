Jack and the Beanstalk success: thousands enjoy a colourful family adventure

This year’s Devonshire Park pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk opened last week to a very busy weekend and since the curtain went up thousands of theatre-goers have been enjoying a vibrant, action packed, family spectacle.

The show is packed with all the traditional panto elements that Eastbourne’s team are famed for embracing.

Jack and the Beanstalk

A spokesperson for the theatre said: “The sounds of ‘Fe Fi Fo Fum’ have echoed around the grand Victorian playhouse and audiences have been enthusiastically getting involved with the ‘He’s Behind You’s’ and ‘Boos’ for resident baddie Steven Serlin as henchman Fleshcreep.

“Children, and adults alike, have been wowed by the Giant Blunderbore with comedy favourites Martyn Knight (Dame Trott) and Tucker (Simple Simon) back again and causing all kinds of chaos.

“Clarabelle the Cow has been a favourite with the children who have seen the show so far and Katherine Glover (Jack) has been showcasing some remarkable beanstalk climbing skills along with a stunning voice, with Robert Ashe (King Custard of Stoney-Broke), Victoria Farley (Princess Jill) and Nathalie Hope (Fairy Fuchsia) completing the cast.

“The show is packed with comedy, live music and song, stunning costumes and impressive dancing; it’s the perfect antidote to a cold grey day and the ideal way to begin your festive celebrations. Whether young or old once the curtain goes up on an Eastbourne panto age is irrelevant and even the most grown-up and serious audience member can’t help but succumb to the joyous silliness of it all!

“Be sure to book a ticket to pure joy and enjoy the brilliantly bonkers British tradition of pure pantomime with Jack and the Beanstalk at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, now until January 12.”

