It’s time to celebrate rock royalty in Eastbourne

Fans of loud, live and thrilling classic rock are in for a treat at the Congress Theatre this winter.

The Classic Rock Show comes to the venue for one night only on Thursday, February 6 (7.30pm).

There is no official dress code but audience members are encouraged to come along in long hair and leather jackets.

Tickets cost £28.50 (premium tickets £38.50) from the box office on 01323 412000 or via the webiste at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

An Eastbourne Theatres spokesperson said: “From AC/DC to Fleetwood Mac and with everything in between, this two-and-a-half-hour rock extravaganza will blast the January blues back where they belong; this is the ultimate night out for fans of all rock music with a selection of the biggest monster hits and beloved fan classics.

“Previous concerts have included a wide selection from chart toppers including; Zepplin’s Whole Lotta Love, The Eagles Life in the Fast Lane and Meatloaf’s Bat Out of Hell, to lesser played but equally iconic tracks such as; Deep Purple’s Highway Star, Steely Dan‘s Reelin In The Years and Journey‘s Separate Ways. The exact set list for this concert will only be revealed on the night but fans can be assured there will be a huge range and variety of rock songs and hits.

“The eight-piece band are famed for performing note-for-note precision, bringing the original iconic era-defining recordings back to life on stage, with a sound and light show to match.

“Anthem after anthem, riff after riff and solo after solo, the Classic Rock Show takes the audience on a musical journey through rock’s finest moments culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel, plectrum’s are at the ready – but are you?”

