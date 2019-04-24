It’s time for Viva Variety in Eastbourne and summer season entertainment

Viva Variety is the name of entertainment as Britain’s longest running summer season returns Wednesday May 1 with a grand opening of the newly refurbished Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

Trapdoor Productions are back for their 7th consecutive year with Viva Variety, a brand new show for summer 2019. Take a trip to Las Vegas for an evening celebrating its glittering stars past and present. The show features songs made famous by legendary performers such as Elvis Presley, Celine Dion, Elton John, Frank Sinatra and many more.

Eastbourne’s all-round entertainer Grant Martins leads the cast of local professionals and a delight youth chorus with an exciting mix of glitz and glamour, song and dance, comedy and audience participation – a fantastic night out with something for all ages to enjoy. It runs every Wednesday from May 1 to October 23. Tickets £8 - £16.50 (Family ticket £40) available from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

