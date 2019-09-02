International jazz and soul star Gregory Porter booked for Brighton concert

Two-time Grammy Award-winning jazz and soul sensation Gregory Porter is coming to The Brighton Centre.

The concert, which is part of a 13-date UK tour, will take place at the venue on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, but tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 6).

Tickets start at £42.50 and are available from the Brighton Centre box office on 0844 8471515 or www.brightoncentre.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “With his irresistible warm baritone vocals, Porter continues to perform to sell out audiences around the world and has achieved international recognition and acclaim, with both his Grammy-winning best-selling albums Liquid Spirit and Take Me To The Alley.”

He has recently launched The Hang, a new ten-week podcast series, where he sits down with distinguished artists and entertainers.

Snow Patrol and James Blunt play The Brighton Centre. Click here to find out more.