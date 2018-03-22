Hoping to see baby chicks hatch in time for Easter hols

Sporting a thick head of feathers, Chamois Poland chickens are undoubtedly the grooviest poultry on the block.

Zoo Keepers at Drusillas Park have been making a home for their soulful new Chamois Poland chicks in the hope that the tiny bundles of fluff will hatch in time to meet visitors this Easter.

Zoo Keeper, Jes Hooper, commented: “We are really excited to welcome the baby chicks to the Park. The eggs will be carefully placed in an incubator, where they will be watched over and monitored until they hatch.” You’ll find them tucked away and quietly growing on Drusillas’ farm, situated near the start of the zoo route. Open daily from 10am; call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk