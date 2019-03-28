Help clean your beaches with Mucky Mermaids this Sunday

Join the Mucky Mermaids’ beach clean this Sunday March 31 at 11am starting from the beach side of the Redoubt Fortress.

Mucky Mermaids meets on the last Sunday of every month. The beach changes every time and is advertised on the group’s FB page and event. There are ‘beach spotter guides’ for children to use and hidden painted pebbles for them to find during the beach cleans. There are grabbers and bag hoops to borrow or people can bring their own. Gardening or rubber gloves are advised.

Volunteers in wheelchairs/scooters or with reduced mobility are welcome as the group also cleans along the prom.

read more: Towner’s celebration of artwork by children in Eastbourne