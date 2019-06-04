Heart-warming comedy hit All Change returns to Eastbourne

A moving story about an elderly man and his long suffering daughter is coming back to Eastbourne by popular demand next week.

All Change will be at Printers Playhouse, 49A Grove Road, from Wednesday to Friday, June 12-14 (7.45pm).

A spokesperson said: “Following a brief run here, this made-in-Eastbourne comedy has toured the world, from the Edinburgh Fringe to Adelaide in Australia and now returns to Printers Playhouse for just three performances.

“In a house in chaos, Ivor waits, his train of thought broken by his fragmented and decaying memory. Lily packs a bag, preparing him for life in a ‘home’.

“But change is never easy and Ivor’s not going to go quietly!

“As fast as Lily packs, Ivor unpacks...and so the game begins, finally forcing Lily to reveal a dark secret of her own.

“Crossed wires and changing tracks lead to confusion and hilarious misunderstandings multiply in a nostalgic comedy that is based on close, personal family experience.

“This relevant emotional drama uses humour to address issues of failing memory and caring for an aging parent while facing our own personal challenges.”

All Change stars Printers Playhouse performer Viv Berry as Lily and BBC sitcom star Tim Marriott as Ivor.

The production has been created by the same team that made the historical drama Mengele. It is suitable for ages 12 and up.

Tickets cost £10 from www.onlineticketseller.com.

Visit printersplayhouse.co.uk to find out more.

