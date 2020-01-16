Hailsham Choral begins an exciting new chapter

Hailsham Choral has welcomed a new musical director, Rosie Howarth.

A society spokesperson said: “Rosie is a very talented and experienced choral conductor, as well as an accomplished singer.

“She studied music and German at the Freie Universität in Berlin and Cardiff University, where she received a scholarship from the Worshipful Company of Musicians.

For the past four years Rosie has worked as a freelance conductor in South Wales; as musical director of Cor Bro Ogwr in Bridgend, Caerphilly Community Chorus and Songbirds LGBT Choir. In 2019 she was the Festival Chorus Director for the Hand in Hand Festival, the biggest national LGBT Choir Festival in the UK.

“For two years she has also been the musical director of Cardiff Operatic Society.”

Rosie has also performed with the BBC National Chorus of Wales for over ten years.

“The choir is thrilled to welcome Rosie; her range of experience and enthusiasm promise to take Hailsham Choral into an exciting future.”

Rosie is set to lead the choir in Handel’s Samson on March 28 (7.30pm) at All Saints Church, Eastbourne, together with the Hailsham Symphonia and soloists Helen Bailey, Rebecca Anstey, Jozik Kotz and Andrew Wicks.

New members are always welcome at Hailsham Choral. Visit www.hailshamchoral.org or email hcsinfo@hailshamchoral.org.

