Green Day’s American Idiot is coming to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre

The 10th anniversary tour of American Idiot, the ground breaking Tony award-winning rock musical, is set to shake things up at the Congress Theatre when it comes to Eastbourne Thursday May 23 to Saturday May 25.

Based on the songs of Grammy award-winning band Green Day, it features Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner as Johnny; 2013’s X Factor third place runner-up Luke Friend as St Jimmy; and 2016 X Factor finalist Sam Lavery as Whatsername.

Winner of two Tony Awards and Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world.

The disillusioned teenagers choose their paths to escape the dreary mundane suburbs.

It features the music of Green Day with the lyrics by the band’s lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong. The hit songs include Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Holiday and the blockbuster title track American Idiot from Green Day’s 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album of the same name. Also included are several songs from Green Day’s 2009 release 21st Century Breakdown and an unreleased love song, When It’s Time. This story of youthful disillusion and mistrust of society and government has never been more current; particularly with the modern parallels in the USA where school children have mobilised to form an impressive campaign for gun law reform.

Tickets £16 - £39 are available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office 01323 412000. Be part of the conversation EBTheatres on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Ticket holders for previous dates are advised to contact the box office.