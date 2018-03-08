Going wild at the weekend with Wildlife Watch fun

Help your children explore the natural world this weekend.

Wildlife Watch at Seven Sisters Country Park is for 5-11 year olds with accompanying adults and takes place on Saturdays starting March 10.

Wildlife Watch clubs are based on Forest School principles, providing opportunity for children to experience and learn from nature. They will be encouraged to tackle hands-on outdoor activities, work co-operatively with others, and gain a sense of achievement while developing social skills and boosting confidence. Sessions are themed around the changing seasons and discovering how to help local wildlife thrive.

Please meet at The Pump Barn behind the Visitor Centre at Seven Sisters Country Park.

For further information and online booking please visit sussexwildifetrust.org.uk or call 01273 497561.

The club has five monthly Saturday sessions and costs £40. Photo Miles Davis.