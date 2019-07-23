Gilbert & Sullivan’s swashbuckling favourite on Eastbourne’s Bandstand

Eastbourne’s Gilbert & Sullivan Society brings The Pirates of Penzance to the Bandstand this summer.

The swashbuckling light opera favourite will be presented as a concert performance on Monday, July 29, and Monday, August 12.

It features a selection of some of the duo’s best songs, including ‘When the Foeman Bears His Steel,’ ‘I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General’ and ‘Poor Wandering One’.

The concert begins at 8pm with doors opening at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £4 (£2 for children) in advance, or £5 (£3 for kids) on the door. Call the Seafront Office on 01323 410611 or visit www.EastbourneGandS.com.

Rye Harvest Music Feastival to raise cash for Sussex Cancer Fund. Click here to find out more.

Bruce Springsteen’s inspiring tunes help a teen through tough times. Click here to find out more.

Stellar Meat Loaf tribute features Lorraine Crosby. Click here to find out more.

Nathan Carter brings stirring country-pop with Irish influences to East Sussex. Click here to read more.