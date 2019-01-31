Get your skates on for Eastbourne Roller Disco

Burn off some energy no matter what the weather does outside with Eastbourne Roller Disco this weekend.

The event for all ages and abilities is run every Saturday afternoon from 3pm.

Head off to the Sports Park on Cross Levels Way behind Eastbourne DGH to find the south’s largest roller disco, run by Sk8school which also provides lessons and tuition; the size of the beginners’ area alone is comparable with most other roller disco facilities. When the weather is fine, Sk8school also holds classes along the seafront. Sk8school is a co-operative of instructors, coaches and volunteers bringing skating lessons and events to the skaters of Eastbourne and beyond.

Eastbourne Roller Disco is a family friendly activity with anyone welcome from age 2-90 years old. Entry £4 each, with a family ticket £12, and skate hire £2.

More details on 01323 725575 or www.eastbournerollerdisco.co.uk.

