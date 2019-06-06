Funny, moving and insightful drama takes a look at transgender issues

Following three critically acclaimed runs in London and a successful transfer to New York, the new drama Rotterdam will come to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from Monday to Wednesday, June 10-12.

Performances start at 7.45pm and there will be a Wednesday matinee at 2.30pm.

Lucy Jane Parkinson. Picture courtesy of Max Zadeh

A spokesperson said: “Written by acclaimed playwright Jon Brittain – co-creator of Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho, writer of A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) and staff writer on The Crown – this show is set during New Year in Rotterdam, and Alice has finally plucked up the courage to email her parents and tell them she’s gay. But before she can hit send, her girlfriend Fiona reveals that he has always identified as male and now wants to start living as a man named Adrian.

“Now, as Adrian confronts the reality of his transition, Alice faces a question she never thought she’d ask: does this mean she’s straight?

“Brittain was inspired to write Rotterdam after several of his friends transitioned in the late 2000s. He became aware of the absence of transgender stories in pop culture and wanted to address this on the stage.

“Through writing this show, Brittain researched and consulted widely including talking to trans people and their partners, conducting a reading for members of trans communities and discussing the show with various organisations, including Trans Media Watch who then endorsed Rotterdam, and the charity Gendered Intelligence, who the company dedicated their Olivier award to.”

Rotterdam. Picture by Helen Maybanks

Trans non-binary actor Lucy Jane Parkinson will star as Fiona/Adrian, alongside Paul Heath, Stella Taylor and Rebecca Banatvala.

Director Donnacadh O’Briain said: “We are delighted to be taking Rotterdam on its first UK tour. It’s a privilege to be able to share this funny, moving and beautiful story with audiences around the whole country.”

The show was recently co-produced in Los Angeles by Hartshorn – Hook Productions and Skylight Theatre where it won the top award at the Los Angeles Drama Critics’ Circle Awards jointly with Hamilton.

Tickets cost £17-£25 (under 25s £10, under 16s, students £9). Call 01323 412000.

Magical four-part harmonies from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Click here to find out more.