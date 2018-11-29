From Eastbourne to the North Pole - letters for Santa

Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre will give youngsters the opportunity to post their personalised letter in the North Pole Express post box. Letters will need to be received by Friday December 21 to ensure a guaranteed official reply from the main man himself.

This service is free of charge so that children will experience the magic of Christmas with an authentic letter stamped from the North Pole.

The elves at the TIC are also ready to help with Christmas wrapping and this service will resume from Monday December 3 when shoppers can bring in their gifts to be wrapped for a small fee.

