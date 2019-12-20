Free mince pies, mulled wine and live folk music at Community Wise

A fabulous free Christmas Special is coming to Eastbourne to help people fill the awkward gap between Christmas and the New Year.

In addition to free music, there will be free mince pies, free mulled wine and coffee, and it’s all happening just a few days after Christmas on Saturday, December 28, at Community Wise in Old Town.

From the team who used to help run the Under Ground Theatre, the show will last three hours, rather than the usual two, and will be hosted by former Under Ground Theatre favourites, R’n’R: Richard Walder (tea-chest bass) and Ron Turner (guitar).

From 10am until 1pm, they will be introducing a skipload of the most popular performers on the East Sussex music scene.

The funniest man in Seaford, John Cave, has been signed up, this time complete with a ukulele as one of the Seaford Sunshine Strummers.

Jim Murray will again present folk music with a touch of Geordie humour.

There will also be a return for Nigel Wesson, a key figure in the London folk scene in the 1960s and ’70s. He’s still going strong with a repertoire that includes acoustic blues and his own magical compositions.

The beautiful voice of Jayne Ingles is another guaranteed attraction, as are the remarkable guitar skills of Rob Turner (son of Ron) and percussive guitarist Matt Cooper.

The programme also features popular standards from ‘Wheatsheaf’ favourites Terry and Becky.

You’ll have to be there to find out exactly who else is performing.

Doors open at 9.30am.

