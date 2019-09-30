Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

ESO Young Soloist Competition winner Lucilla Rose Mariotti is set to perform with the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The gifted 18-year-old began learning the violin at the age of five and has won plenty of awards in her native Italy, as well as abroad.

She will be playing Sibelius’s Violin Concerto at the group’s autumn concert on Sunday, October 20 (7pm).

The event will also feature Mendelssohn’s Ruy Blas Overture and Mozart’s Symphony No 41 (Jupiter).

This will be the last concert in the ESO’s 39th season and takes place in St Saviour’s Church, South Street, Eastbourne.

Tickets cost £14 in advance or £15 on the door from Reid and Dean, 43-45 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4QG, from concertmanager@eso.org.uk or from 07780 993801. To find out more visit www.eso.org.uk.

Join Helen Wood on her epic National Trust journey

Helen Wood’s hilarious new show, The National Trust Fan Club, promises a night of acutely observed comedy on Wednesday, October 9 (2.30pm and 7.45pm) at Devonshire Park Theatre.

A spokesperson said: “Join Helen’s one-woman quest to visit every National Trust property and become the National Trust’s biggest super-fan. Following from her hit show The OS Map Fan Club and packed to the brim with cream teas and her loyal canine assistant (when NT rules allow) join Helen on her herculean quest, which will include plenty of amusing stories.”

The multi-media show mixes personal stories with historical anecdotes, poetry and selfies. Tickets £19 on 01323 412000.

Galliard Ensemble set to perform at Birley Centre

Former BBC New Generation Artists the Galliard Ensemble perform at The Birley Centre, Eastbourne College, on Thursday, October 10 (6.45pm).

The ensemble is established as one of Britain’s leading chamber groups, with repertoire ranging from Mozart and Beethoven to Berio and Birtwistle. The widely-praised musicians are known for their virtuosic and entertaining performance style.

Currently in its 25th year, the ensemble has performed in many of the world’s leading venues and festivals and is frequently broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

Tickets cost £12 from 01323 452255.

Danny pays tribute to the life of Sammy Davis Jr

Danny John-Jules – I’ve Gotta Be Me is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Friday, October 11 (7.30pm, £29).

This new one-man theatre show takes you on a song and dance trip through the life of Sammy Davis Jr as Danny performs dance routines and songs that evoke the life and times of the greatest all round entertainer. With 20 great songs, including many swing favourites, and Danny’s twinkle toe dance performances, this promises to be an enthralling show.

Danny John-Jules is a household name thanks to his roles in Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise, as well as his appearance in 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing.

