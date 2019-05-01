Four great shows at Eastbourne Bandstand

It’s a busy week at Eastbourne Bandstand, with four shows in six days.

On Friday (May 3) the venue welcomes a Tom Jones Tribute Show with Tom-Tastic by Martin Jarvis.

On Saturday (May 4) it’s the turn of a James Brown Tribute Show with The James Brown Experience by Buzz D’Angelo.

Tickets for both shows cost £7.95 in advance (child £5.95) and doors open at 7pm for an 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand card holders receive 10 per cent off tickets.

On Sunday (May 5) there is a traditional afternoon concert at 3pm with South West Surrey Concert Band. Tickets £3.50 (child £2.00).

Finally, on Wednesday May 8 it’s the 1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert With Wealden Brass. Tickets cost £7.95 in advance (child £5.95) with the doors and bar open at 7:30pm.