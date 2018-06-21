Football flag game during World Cup at Newhaven

Running for the duration of the World Cup, Newhaven Fort is creating a special World Cup Challenge where the flags of all the countries involved will be hidden around the Fort.

As the knockout stages progress the number of flags will reduce and move to new hiding places. Find every flag at every stage of the competition and you could get a special treat.

Newhaven Fort was built in the 19th century to protect the harbour. Each visit to Newhaven Fort offers something new and exciting for all the family – everything from a stroll along the ramparts to the Blitz air raid experience. Details from www.newhavenfort.org.uk