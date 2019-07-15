Folk and pop from Danny Goring and Dan Stewart at Printers Playhouse

Singer-songwriter Danny Goring is collaborating with multi-instrumentalist Dan Stewart to perform songs from his distinctive songbook, spiced up with a smattering of cleverly reworked cover songs.

The gig is at Printers Playhouse, Eastbourne, on Friday, July 19 (9pm).

Danny, who describes his material as meaningful on many levels, believes songwriters have a duty to use their position to convey a message and cites Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and the poet William Blake as strong influences on his songs.

Having gained success on a local level in hometown St. Leonards-on-sea, Danny took the plunge to widen his appeal and team up with Nalle Ahlstedt of D8 music in Finland to produce his latest single, The Blinding Light.

He explains the partnership was formed through a meeting on Twitter, where he soon realised they shared a similar artistic direction and this first track was co-produced by the two from their respective homes.

There will be plenty of musicianship on offer for the Printers Playhouse event with songs performed on guitar, banjo, mandolin and fiddle.

You can find out more about this gig here.

Visit printersplayhouse.co.uk to see what else is on at the venue.

