Find out What’s Love Got To Do With It? according to Tina

Tina Turner fans can prepare to be blown away when What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives in Eastbourne.

This is a joyous new show celebrating the music of an incredible soul survivor, and with a massive UK tour taking in more than 60 towns and cities across the UK in 2019 and into 2020, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is set to wow fans when it heads to the Congress Theatre on Tuesday April 30.

This performance is brought by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, and audiences can expect a night of high energy feel-good entertainment featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses supported by a 10-piece live band. These will include Private Dancer, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

Elesha said about the role: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It? This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to party with the fans.” Book tickets from £25 - £29.50 on 01323 412000, or eastbournetheatres.co.uk

read more: The Haven Players tackle The 39 Steps at Stone Cross Memorial Hall