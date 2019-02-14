Find favourite characters at Drusillas this half-term hols

Little ones can meet a Marvel superhero and the cutest girl herself at Drusillas Park near Eastbourne this coming week.

They can enjoy every minute of a fun day out which includes animals, adventure play and rides, with the opportunity of seeing Spiderman on Wednesday February 20 and Hello Kitty on Thursday February 21.

Families can go face-to-face with hundreds of exotic animals, from monkeys and meerkats to penguins and pandas, and children will love the themed adventure play areas including Go Wild!, Go Bananas! and the state-of-the-art indoor soft play, Amazon Adventure. Drusillas is just off the A27 at Alfriston, and open from 10-5pm daily.

For more details and prices visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

read more: Learn circus skills for free this half-term in Eastbourne