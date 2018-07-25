Fatboy Slim to perform on the i360

International DJ Fatboy Slim is set to play a set 450ft high – on the tallest seafront attraction in Sussex.

Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, will perform up high in the futuristic i360 pod on Monday (July 30) at 8pm.

Fatboy Slim will perform on the i360 in Brighton (Photograph: British Airways i360)

The Brighton and Hove resident is known for his chart-topping tracks ‘Right Here, Right Now’ and ‘Praise You’.

There are 120 tickets to the event on Brighton seafront, but it will also be produced and broadcasted live on Facebook by the French livestreaming platform Cercle.

It will be the first electronic music concert held on the attraction, which opened in August 2016.

Tickets are priced at £50 and will go on sale at midday on Thursday (July 26) via the Cercle Facebook site, here.