Fairport Convention bring old favourites and new tunes to Hailsham

Still attracting more than 20,000 music fans to their yearly Cropredy Festival, folk-rock heroes Fairport Convention are set to perform at Hailsham Pavilion next month.

The show starts at 8pm at on Thursday, June 6.

A spokesperson said: “Fairport Convention’s stage performances are vigorous, confident and very special and at the Pavilion the band will play a selection of tracks from their latest album as well as long-established favourites.

“Such distinguished musicians as Sandy Denny, Richard Thompson, Dave Mattacks, Iain Matthews and Dave Swarbrick have all done their bit over the years with the band, which is now in the safe hands of Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Ric Sanders, Chris Leslie, and the superb percussionist Gerry Conway.

“Simply described as the most celebrated folk-rock band of all time, Fairport Convention has regularly attracted critical acclaim and recently won a coveted BBC Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Seats cost £25. Call 01323 841414.