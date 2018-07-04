Fabulous fundraising show in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice

A popular charity concert will take place on October 5 at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The headline act this year will be Beau Dermott who reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016 and has since signed a major record deal and released a successful album.

Tom Fitzpatrick is an outstanding swing singer and will perform songs made by Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Nat King Cole.

Roy Charles is a comedy magician who has appeared on television in the U.K and abroad and has supported some of the biggest names in showbusiness. While Lauren Bannon reached the final of The Voice and has recently signed a record deal. Making welcome returns are Concentus, one of Eastbourne’s most popular choirs, Bourne

Chorus, Rinceoiri Ratton Irish Dancers and Shining Stars Dance Academy.

Visit https://royalhippodrome.com/show/big-charity-concert