Explore the night sky with family viewing in Eastbourne

Learn all about the night sky at Western Lawns in Eastbourne on Saturday March 16 from 7pm onwards.

The Eastbourne Astronomical Society will provide a family friendly tour of the night sky suitable for all.

Members of the society will point out the constellations, features on the Moon and some of the Planets using both their own and society’s telescopes. If you have your own telescope or even binoculars you are welcome to bring them along.

Come and enjoy an evening of stargazing though telescopes and have your chance to chat to experts from the society members,

For more details about the activities of the society visit eastbourneas.org.uk.

