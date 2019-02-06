Explore the majesty of the night sky this Saturday

Free guided stargazing takes place on the Western Lawns on Saturday February 9 from 6pm.

The Eastbourne Astronomical Society will provide a family friendly tour of the night sky suitable for all.

Members of the society will point out the constellations, features on the Moon and some of the Planets using both their own and society’s telescopes. If you have your own telescope or even binoculars you are welcome to bring them along.

Come and enjoy an evening of stargazing though telescopes and have your chance to chat to experts from the society members. More details available from eastbourneas.org.uk. Photo by Mark Jarvis.

read more; New production of The Picture Of Dorian Gray coming to Eastbourne