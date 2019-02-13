Everything you need to know about Eastbourne Half Marathon

Hundreds of runners are set to take part in the Eastbourne Half Marathon next month.

The 13.1-mile event takes place on Sunday, March 3 2019, with more than 1,200 runners expected to race.

Eastbourne Half Marathon. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-180503-073110001

The event’s main charity this year is Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, but runners can also raise cash for a charity of their choice.

Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when does the race start and finish?

The start and finish line is at Princes Park where there will also be a race headquarters, bag storage, toilets and refreshments.

The race starts at 10am – all runners should be in place by 9.50am. Warm up starts at 9.45am.

How do I enter?

You can enter online until midday on March 1. Your race number, timing chip and useful information will be sent out about two weeks before the event.

If you enter after February 20 you will need to pick your number up from Race HQ on the day.

Is there parking nearby?

There will be limited street parking around the venue at Princes Park. Extra parking will be available in the Fishermans Car Park – this is free but parking permits must be displayed and will be handed out (space permitting) as you enter the car park. All other car parks on the seafront are pay and display.

Where can I watch the race?

The best points to watch the race will be at the start and finish in Princes Park, but also the Bandstand, Fort Fun and the Waterfront, which are all along the route.

Which roads will be closed?

Royal Parade between Sovereign Centre and Channel View road between 9.30am an 1pm.

Eastbourne Seafront Royal Parade to the junction with Chesterfield Road between 9.30am and 10am.

Eastbourne Seafront Chesterfield Road from 10am to 11.15am.

Chesterfield Road, Darley Road, Beachy Head Road (up to the hair pin where it double backs onto Upper Dukes Drive) and Upper Dukes Drive between 10.15am and 11.15am.

For more information, visit: www.eastbournehalf.co.uk/