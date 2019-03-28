ESAS public observation of Earth Hour 2019

Earth Hour takes place on Saturday March 30 from 8.30-9.30pm and is a WWF event across the globe encouraging everyone to switch off their lights and help save the planet.

The world’s great landmarks – such as the Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building, Buckingham Palace, and Edinburgh Castle – will take part.

To support Earth Hour, East Sussex Astronomical Society will host a special public observing session at the Western Lawns from 8-10pm. Telescopes will be available for viewing the night sky. High winds, rain and cloud would curtail any observing - in which case the group will retreat to the Lansdowne Hotel.

