ESAS public observation of Earth Hour 2019

ESAS public observation of WWF Earth Hour IWFe4GG4FmycQGQAtQrD
ESAS public observation of WWF Earth Hour IWFe4GG4FmycQGQAtQrD

Earth Hour takes place on Saturday March 30 from 8.30-9.30pm and is a WWF event across the globe encouraging everyone to switch off their lights and help save the planet.

The world’s great landmarks – such as the Sydney Opera House, Empire State Building, Buckingham Palace, and Edinburgh Castle – will take part.

To support Earth Hour, East Sussex Astronomical Society will host a special public observing session at the Western Lawns from 8-10pm. Telescopes will be available for viewing the night sky. High winds, rain and cloud would curtail any observing - in which case the group will retreat to the Lansdowne Hotel.

read more; Supersleuth Sherlock Holmes cracks a new mystery on stage at the Devonshire Park Theatre