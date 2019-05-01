X-Factor winner Matt Terry to star in stage adaptation of Madagascar at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Alex (X-Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry), Marty, Melman and Gloria are set to bound onto the Congress Theatre on stage 14 – 18 May in the musical spectacular Madagascar!

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows all of the characters escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and their unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some hilarious plotting penguins – to explore the world.

Since winning X-Factor, Matt Terry has recorded music all over the world including Miami, LA and Scandinavia. He said; ‘I’m having such an amazing time touring in Madagascar the Musical, the audiences have been fantastic and I’m so excited to be staying with the company to [play in Eastbourne]. The show brings together everything you will know and love from the Dreamworks film with an immense score and amazing sets, costumes and puppets. It’s an awesome night out for the whole family and I hope to see you there! ‘

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne this 14 – 18 May. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, you’ll have no choice but to Move It, Move It!

Tickets priced £19 - £35 available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office on 01323 412000.