Vocalist Sara Dowling will dazzle at Splash Point Jazz

An exceptional artist with music in her blood will be special guest at Splash Point Jazz Club at the Fisherman’s Club on Wednesday April 24.

Singer Sara Dowling is gifted with immensely emotional vocals, and her influences are wide and far-reaching. Born from an Irish father and Lebanese mother, she was surrounded by the records of her father’s jazz collection as she grew up, and influenced by Sarah Vaughan, Betty Carter and Dakota Staton. Her musical path was originally in classical music, as a professional cellist, then teacher, until jazz singing claimed her in 2010.

Now one of the UK’s rising stars on the UK jazz scene, Sara is greatly in demand around the country and her recent gigs have been selling out wherever she goes. She has performed regularly at London’s prestigious Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, as well as the 606 Club in Chelsea. Her Quartet features top class musicians Gabriel Latchin (keys), Dario Di Lecce (double bass) and Steve Brown (drums).

