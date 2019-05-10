Ultimate pop princess party to visit Eastbourne

The ultimate pop princess party Once Upon A Princess is heading out on the road for its first ever UK tour and will be visiting Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday May 11.

This smash-hit glittering production features all your favourite fairytale princesses plus a soundtrack of top pop hits and movie musical classics that will have the whole audience singing and dancing.

The books in the Fairyland library have got muddled up and magic maker Fairy Muddled needs your help to put the pages back in the right books. Join her as she follows the clues to discover which princess will marry Prince Charming.

Once Upon A Princess, now in its third sparkling year, continues to entertain, inspire and captivate little princes and princesses with its toe-tapping, dance in the aisles set list.

Starring Ally Cox in the role of Fairy Muddled this enchanting production features songs from Olly Murs, Cher, Michael Buble, Dolly Parton, Jess Glynne, The Greatest Showman and more plus West End and Broadway numbers from Shrek, Hairspray, Footloose, Annie and The Wiz.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £12 from 01323 802020 or online at www.royalhoippodrome.com