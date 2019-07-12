This summer’s must-see movies – picked by Cineworld employees

From reimagined family favourites to laugh out loud comedies, the newly relocated Cineworld Eastbourne at the Beacon Shopping Centre, is showing a wide variety of movies this summer.

To help you discover the perfect film, five employees and self-proclaimed film fanatics from Cineworld Eastbourne have revealed their must-watch movies for this summer.

The Lion King is set to be a hit this summer

John Glover, Cineworld Eastbourne general manager said, “I was a huge fan of the original Disney’s ‘Lion King’ movie and I can’t wait to see the live action adaptation this summer. The film follows the adventures of Simba who looks to avenge the death of his father and reclaim his homeland from his evil uncle, Scar. With a star-studded cast including the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Beyoncé, The Lion King is set to be a real hit this summer!”

Louie Boon, Cineworld Eastbourne team member said, “I love all things historical and enjoy a good laugh so I would recommend watching ‘Horrible Histories the Movie – Rotten Romans’. Originally a popular television programme Horrible Histories is now hitting the big screen and for their debut they’re focusing on the Romans!

“In the movie we follow the story of Roman teenager Atti whose quick wit gets the better of him when he upsets Emperor Nero with one of his schemes. As punishment, Atti is sent to work in a cold and wet Britain where he meets a variety of characters, including the Celts!”

Jamie Cripps, Cineworld Eastbourne team member said, “If you are a fan of action, ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ is the must-see movie for you this summer.

Leonardo Di Caprio stars in Tarantinos ninth film

“Former enemies Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) team up to face a new threat, cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton Lore (Idris Elba).

“This movie promises to thrill and exhilarate, it won’t be one to miss!”

Becky Daines, Cineworld Eastbourne team member said, “For me it’s got to be animated action comedy Spies in Disguise.

“This movie is set to have adults and kids laughing out loud as super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and socially-awkward scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) experience an unexpected incident which causes them to have to rely on each other in a whole new way to save the world!”

Horrible Histories hits the big screen

Lauren Ferguson, Cineworld Eastbourne team leader said, “I’m a big Quentin Tarantino fan and cannot wait to watch his latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The dramatic thriller, set in 1969 Los Angeles, follows television actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they seek fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. This will be Tarantino’s ninth film, I’m sure it’ll be just as incredible as his other movies.”

The exciting new-look Cineworld Eastbourne at the Beacon Shopping Centre features eight state-of-the-art screens, two more screens than the previous site, all with brand new seating and the latest in laser projector technology to show the latest Hollywood releases.

Also new to the cinema will be a Baskin Robbins counter offering a wide selection of ice creams to suit all tastes along with cinema favourites including popcorn and Pick & Mix. Cinema fans can take advantage of a range of offers at Cineworld Eastbourne including discounted Movies for Juniors screenings for just £2.50 on Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays, as well as the Cineworld family ticket and Student NUS discount. Cineworld customers can also enjoy watching as many films as they want, as many times as they want with an Unlimited Card for just one monthly price.

The Unlimited Card also offers members to enjoy 10 per cent off cinema snacks and drinks, local offers at restaurants and shops, and advance preview screenings.

To book tickets to see these great summer films at Cineworld Eastbourne, visit: www.cineworld.com

