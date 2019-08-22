Synths and smooth swing sounds

Fans of synth pop and electronic music won’t want to miss Manoeuvres on Friday (August 23), as they wow audiences with their energetic tribute to Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

Featuring songs such as Enola Gay, Souvenir and Locomotion.

Hold on Tight on Saturday (August 24) as The ELO Encounter bring more hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s with their excellent tribute to Electric Light Orchestra,

ELO has sold tens of millions of records over a career spanning more than 40 years.

It’s a change of style on Sunday (August 25) when Kevin Hill Jnr delights audiences with the easy listening, vocal jazz and swing sounds of Michael Bublé. The Canadian singer, who rose to prominence after the release of his 2005 album ‘It’s Time’, is well known for his, smooth voice, powerful renditions and sing-along, feel good vibes.

Tickets for all performances cost £7.95 in advance (child £5.95) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10 per cent off their ticket.

On Sunday 25 August, the Traditional Afternoon Concert will be performed by Mid Sussex Brass, from 3pm, who will be playing a wide repertoire of music.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, or telephone 01323 410611.