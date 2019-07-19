'Sensational' show Continental Circus Berlin comes to Eastbourne

High-rope walkers, dare-devil motorcyclists and ethereal aerialists are set to put on a show in Eastbourne as Continental Circus Berlin visits the town this August.

The circus comes to Eastbourne from August 1 to 6.

Super fast Las Vegas quick change

A Continental Circus Berlin spokesperson said to expect 'a one-of-a-kind performance, with an amalgamation of brilliant circus acts, music and real youthful energy, incorporating fantastic performers form all over the world'.

They added: "In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created – the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the circus-goer literally can not believe their eyes.

"From amazing high wire walkers to rola balancing on a motorbike. From super fast Las Vegas quick change to the death defying Globe of Death. Clown Angelo, will guide you through this super show which also includes beautiful aerialists, whirl wind jugglers, a laser man sending laser beams from his fingers and the sensational wheel of death, rotating into the roof of the Big Top. An amazing array of acts twisting an age-old tradition for a modern family audience.

"Housed in a climate controlled theatre-style big top is sure to impress, this magical production is brimming with an international cast of breathtaking artistes featuring an unrivalled mix of genuine circus talent from every corner of the globe.

Globe of Death motorcyclists

"This circus is the finest show to come to town under the Continental Circus Berlin banner and this famous name has always been your guarantee of a great show, a rare treat, great fun and with something for all ages."

Continental Circus Berlin comes to Princes Park, Royal Parade, Eastbourne from Thursday August 1 to Tuesday August 6.

Performances take place on: Thursday August 1, 7pm; Friday August 2, 3pm and 7.45pm; Saturday August 3, 3pm and 6pm; Sunday August 4, 2pm and 5pm; Monday August 5, 3pm and 7.45pm; Tuesday August 6, 12pm and 3pm.



To find out more, visit: www.circusberlin.co.uk/