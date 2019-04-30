Second Eastbourne date added for famous comedian Jasper Carrott and ELO founder member Bev Bevan

Legendary comedian Jasper Carrott has added an extra Eastbourne date to his Stand Up and Rock tour.

The famous actor is playing at the Congress Theatre on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11.

Jasper is back live on stage with a new stand up set with his usual musical accompaniment lead by Bev Bevan.

Legendary drummer and founding member of The Move and ELO Bev’s band features Geoff Turton from the Rockin Berries, Phil Tree (Ex Wizzard) and Abby Brant and Suzi Woo. There will be updated classic skits and comedy songs. To book visit Eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office on 01323 412000. Tickets are £22.50, £27.50 and £30.