REVIEW: Rattonian’s Christmas Spectacular

What’s got more sparkles, Christmas songs and snow than you can shake a tinsel-covered stick at?

The answer is of course, the Rattonian’s Christmas Spectacular 2019 currently enjoying a five day run in that jewel of Eastbourne’s theatrical crown, the Royal Hippodrome.

This year’s festive offering has to be one of the Rattonian’s best ever with something for everyone to enjoy whatever their age.

Mark, Melanie, Alex and Debbie Adams have produced a first class well polished show and that cannot have been the easiest task with so many young performers from the youth group

The first half of the show is a collection of favourite songs from the musicals: The Greatest Show, Maria, Stick it to the Man and Raise Your Voice.

My favourite was the lovely Laura Sivers and the senior girls’ rendition of Steam Heat from The Pajama Game while Grant Martins Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me Kate is also up there at the top of the tree.

Act 2 is jam packed with Christmas songs, dazzling costumes, sparkling sets and even an appearance from Santa too.

Highlights for me were ‘Twas the Night before Christmas by Mark Adams and The Little Drummer Boy with Mark and Alex Adams performing the duet perfectly.

There are too many people to mention who have made this production the success it clearly is but credit must go to the choreographers, sound and lighting people who continue to help this company grow and flourish to such an extent you feel as if you could be sitting in a West End theatre rather than an amateur dramatic production.

And all the cast smile too which is infectious as is the need to start singing along to All I Want for Christmas is You.

The show ends with a rousing version of White Christmas and We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

You can’t help but leave the Seaside Road venue feeling all glowing and festive.